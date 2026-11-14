The Wake Forest Demon Deacons routed the SMU Mustangs 49-7 on Saturday at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

Wake Forest scored first and never trailed, leading 42-0 at halftime.

For Wake Forest, Gio Lopez completed 14 of 25 passes for 201 yards with a touchdown, Carlos Hernandez had six catches for 94 yards and a touchdown, and Ty Clark III ran for 77 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. On defense, Gabe Kirschke had a sack, Kerrington Lee had a sack and Aiden Hall had an interception.

For SMU, Kevin Jennings completed 22 of 35 passes for 209 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and Kendrick Raphael ran for 54 yards on 15 carries.

Wake Forest outgained SMU 535-275. The Demon Deacons improved to 9-1. The Mustangs fell to 7-3.

The Demon Deacons are first in the ACC and have won seven straight. Wake Forest is 4-1 at home and 5-0 on the road. The Mustangs are fifth in the ACC. SMU is 6-1 at home and 1-2 on the road.

The Demon Deacons next visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday, Nov. 21. The Mustangs are back in action when they visit the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

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