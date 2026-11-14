The Maryland Terrapins beat the Wisconsin Badgers 24-21 on Saturday at SECU Stadium.

The lead changed hands three times. The Terrapins trailed 10-7 at halftime. A field goal with 0:29 left put the Terrapins ahead for good at 24-21.

For Maryland, Cardell Williams completed 21 of 23 passes for 183 yards with a touchdown, Preston Howard had four catches for 77 yards and a touchdown, while DeJuan Williams ran for 72 yards on 22 carries. On defense, Trey Reddick had a sack, and Jamare Glasker had a sack.

For Wisconsin, Ryan Hopkins completed 11 of 22 passes for 77 yards, and Darrion Dupree ran for 57 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries.

Maryland outgained Wisconsin 290-201. The Terrapins moved to 4-6. The Badgers dropped to 6-4.

The Terrapins are 16th in the Big Ten and have won two straight. Maryland is 2-4 at home and 2-2 away from home. The Badgers sit seventh in the Big Ten. Wisconsin is 5-0 at home and 1-4 on the road.

The Terrapins are back in action when they visit the USC Trojans on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 6:15 p.m. ET. The Badgers are back in action when they visit the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The post Terrapins Beat Badgers 24-21 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.