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Orange Beat Wolfpack 34-31 as Angeli Throws 2 TDs
By Ball Exclusives Staff,2 days ago
Steve Angeli threw for 272 yards and two touchdowns, Calvin Russell III caught 17 passes for 137 yards, and the Syracuse Orange beat the NC State Wolfpack 34-31 on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.
The Orange trailed 7-6 at halftime. They fell behind 21-6 in the third quarter. A touchdown with 0:48 left put the Orange ahead for good at 34-31.
For Syracuse, Angeli completed 27 of 42 passes for 272 yards with two touchdowns, Russell had 17 catches for 137 yards and a touchdown, and Umari Hatcher had four catches for 81 yards. On defense, Davien Kerr had a sack, and Tunmise Adeleye had an interception.
For NC State, CJ Bailey completed 15 of 27 passes for 211 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and Jayden Scott ran for 127 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
NC State outgained Syracuse 413-410 but could not make up the difference. The Orange moved to 5-5. The Wolfpack fell to 4-6.
The Orange sit 11th in the ACC. Syracuse is 2-3 at home and 3-2 on the road. The Wolfpack are 16th in the ACC and have lost two straight. NC State is 4-3 at home and 0-3 on the road.
The Orange are back in action when they visit the Boston College Eagles on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 12:00 p.m. ET. The Wolfpack next visit the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 3:30 p.m. ET.
The post Orange Beat Wolfpack 34-31 as Angeli Throws 2 TDs appeared first on Ball Exclusives.