Steve Angeli threw for 272 yards and two touchdowns, Calvin Russell III caught 17 passes for 137 yards, and the Syracuse Orange beat the NC State Wolfpack 34-31 on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.

The Orange trailed 7-6 at halftime. They fell behind 21-6 in the third quarter. A touchdown with 0:48 left put the Orange ahead for good at 34-31.

For Syracuse, Angeli completed 27 of 42 passes for 272 yards with two touchdowns, Russell had 17 catches for 137 yards and a touchdown, and Umari Hatcher had four catches for 81 yards. On defense, Davien Kerr had a sack, and Tunmise Adeleye had an interception.

For NC State, CJ Bailey completed 15 of 27 passes for 211 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and Jayden Scott ran for 127 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

NC State outgained Syracuse 413-410 but could not make up the difference. The Orange moved to 5-5. The Wolfpack fell to 4-6.

The Orange sit 11th in the ACC. Syracuse is 2-3 at home and 3-2 on the road. The Wolfpack are 16th in the ACC and have lost two straight. NC State is 4-3 at home and 0-3 on the road.

The Orange are back in action when they visit the Boston College Eagles on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 12:00 p.m. ET. The Wolfpack next visit the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The post Orange Beat Wolfpack 34-31 as Angeli Throws 2 TDs appeared first on Ball Exclusives.