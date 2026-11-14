Luke Fahey threw for 201 yards and three touchdowns, Jeremiah Smith caught 11 passes for 117 yards, and the Ohio State Buckeyes beat the Northwestern Wildcats 28-19 on Saturday at Ohio Stadium.

The Buckeyes went ahead for good on a touchdown with 14:15 left in the second quarter, making it 7-3, and led 14-6 at halftime. A touchdown with 7:25 left made it 28-13. The Wildcats pulled within 28-19 on Nicco Marchiol's 17-yard touchdown pass to Luke Dehnicke with 0:00 left.

For Ohio State, Fahey completed 21 of 32 passes for 201 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, Smith had 11 catches for 117 yards and a touchdown, and Isaiah West had three catches for 20 yards and a touchdown. On defense, Kenyatta Jackson Jr. had two sacks, and Qua Russaw had a sack.

For Northwestern, Marchiol completed 18 of 31 passes for 225 yards with a touchdown, Caleb Komolafe ran for 54 yards on 11 carries, and Dehnicke had five catches for 88 yards and a touchdown.

Ohio State outgained Northwestern 369-278. The Buckeyes moved to 7-3. The Wildcats dropped to 6-4.

The Buckeyes are third in the Big Ten. Ohio State is 5-1 at home and 2-2 away from home. The Wildcats sit 10th in the Big Ten and have lost three straight. Northwestern is 5-1 at home and 1-3 away from home.

The Buckeyes next visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, Nov. 21. The Wildcats next visit the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

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