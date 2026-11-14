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Buckeyes Beat Wildcats 28-19 as Fahey Throws 3 TDs
By Ball Exclusives Staff,2 days ago
Luke Fahey threw for 201 yards and three touchdowns, Jeremiah Smith caught 11 passes for 117 yards, and the Ohio State Buckeyes beat the Northwestern Wildcats 28-19 on Saturday at Ohio Stadium.
The Buckeyes went ahead for good on a touchdown with 14:15 left in the second quarter, making it 7-3, and led 14-6 at halftime. A touchdown with 7:25 left made it 28-13. The Wildcats pulled within 28-19 on Nicco Marchiol's 17-yard touchdown pass to Luke Dehnicke with 0:00 left.
For Ohio State, Fahey completed 21 of 32 passes for 201 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, Smith had 11 catches for 117 yards and a touchdown, and Isaiah West had three catches for 20 yards and a touchdown. On defense, Kenyatta Jackson Jr. had two sacks, and Qua Russaw had a sack.
For Northwestern, Marchiol completed 18 of 31 passes for 225 yards with a touchdown, Caleb Komolafe ran for 54 yards on 11 carries, and Dehnicke had five catches for 88 yards and a touchdown.
Ohio State outgained Northwestern 369-278. The Buckeyes moved to 7-3. The Wildcats dropped to 6-4.
The Buckeyes are third in the Big Ten. Ohio State is 5-1 at home and 2-2 away from home. The Wildcats sit 10th in the Big Ten and have lost three straight. Northwestern is 5-1 at home and 1-3 away from home.
The Buckeyes next visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, Nov. 21. The Wildcats next visit the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 12:00 p.m. ET.
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