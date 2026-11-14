The Minnesota Wild take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Wild are 14-3-4 and have won two straight. Minnesota beat Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 on Thursday, Nov. 12 on the road. The Wild score 3.33 goals per game and allow 2.19, with 20 power-play goals this season. Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild with 17 goals and 35 points, and Quinn Hughes leads the Wild with 22 assists.

The Bruins are 13-5-1. Boston lost to Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Thursday, Nov. 12 at home. The Bruins score 3.63 goals per game and allow 2.42, with 11 power-play goals this season. David Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 8 goals, 16 assists and 24 points.

The Wild sit first in the Western Conference. The Bruins are fifth in the Eastern Conference. The Wild lead the season series 1-0. Minnesota won the earlier meeting 4-1 on Oct. 3.

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