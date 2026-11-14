The Rider Broncs visit the Villanova Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Finneran Pavilion, with tipoff at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Broncs are 1-3. Rider beat William Paterson Pioneers 83-53 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Broncs average 64.5 points per game and allow 72.3. Khalil Farmer averages 12.0 points per game, and Ty Bevins averages 2.8 assists per game. Rich Brisco averages 6.2 rebounds per game.

The Wildcats are 2-1 and have won 2 straight. Villanova beat La Salle Explorers 80-59 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Wildcats average 82.3 points per game and allow 66.3. Devin Royal averages 14.0 points per game, and Elijah Crawford averages 6.3 assists per game. Luigi Suigo averages 10.7 rebounds per game.

The Broncs sit first in the Metro. Rider is 1-1 at home and 0-2 on the road. The Wildcats are first in the Big East. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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