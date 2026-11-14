Georgia Bulldogs 2027 recruiting commit Marcellus Young Casario — an 18-year-old defensive lineman from Canada — died Friday after a sudden medical emergency at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School in northeast Georgia.

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee confirmed Casario’s death Saturday afternoon on its official social media accounts. The school had issued a Friday statement describing “a medical incident this morning” involving an unidentified boarding student, saying staff activated emergency protocols and local responders transported the student to a hospital.

The school postponed its football state semifinal playoff game against Cannon School scheduled for Friday night. Casario transferred to Rabun Gap-Nacoochee before his junior year from St. Andrew’s College in Aurora, Ontario. He stood 6-foot-5 and weighed 255 pounds. He committed to Georgia on June 15, 2026, after visits to Georgia, Georgia Tech and Michigan State. He also held scholarship offers from Miami and Virginia Tech.

According to ESPN’s recruiting rankings, Casario ranked No. 49 among defensive ends nationally and was Georgia’s No. 13 overall commitment in coach Kirby Smart’s 2027 class. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee football coach Derek White said Casario “was everything a coach wants in a player” and “truly embodied our mission to ‘love one another.’”

No further details about the medical emergency have been released.

The post Georgia Bulldogs 2027 Commit Marcellus Young Casario Dies After Medical Emergency appeared first on Ball Exclusives.