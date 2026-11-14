Kelvin Amoako had 17 points and 11 rebounds as the Youngstown State Penguins held off the Marshall Thundering Herd 74-71 on Saturday at Zidian Family Arena at Beeghly Center.

The Thundering Herd had the better start, winning the first half 34-28. The Penguins trailed by as many as 11 points before fighting back. The Penguins were behind 34-28 at halftime and outscored the Thundering Herd the rest of the way. A 11-0 run in the second half proved decisive.

For Youngstown State, Kelvin Amoako finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds, Jeff Nwankwo added 12 points and four rebounds, while Jaiden Haynes contributed 10 points and four rebounds.

For Marshall, Noah Otshudi finished with 28 points, five rebounds and four assists, and Bryce Slay added 21 points and four rebounds.

The Penguins improved to 2-2. The Thundering Herd fell to 1-3.

The Penguins sit first in the Horizon. Youngstown State is 1-0 at home and 1-2 on the road. The Thundering Herd are first in the Sun Belt and have lost three straight. Marshall is 1-1 at home and 0-2 on the road.

The Penguins next visit the Cincinnati Bearcats on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Thundering Herd next host the East Tennessee State Buccaneers on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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