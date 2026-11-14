The No. 2 Utah Utes visit the No. 23 Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Casino Del Sol Stadium, with kickoff at 10:30 p.m. ET.

The Utes are 9-0 and have won nine straight. Utah beat BYU Cougars 28-20 on Saturday, Nov. 7 at home. The Utes average 37.7 points and 468.1 yards per game and allow 16.3 points. Karson Kaufusi leads the Utes with 3 sacks, and Trey Reynolds leads the Utes with 54 tackles. Devon Dampier has thrown for 2,053 yards with 20 touchdowns and 7 interceptions, and Wayshawn Parker has 762 rushing yards and 9 touchdowns.

The Wildcats are 7-2. Arizona beat TCU Horned Frogs 29-28 on Friday, Nov. 6 at home. The Wildcats average 34.2 points and 454.0 yards per game and allow 19.9 points. Chase Kennedy leads the Wildcats with 6 sacks, and Taye Brown leads the Wildcats with 57 tackles. Noah Fifita has thrown for 2,794 yards with 21 touchdowns and 5 interceptions, and Kedrick Reescano has 373 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns.

The Utes are first in the Big 12. Utah is 6-0 at home and 3-0 away from home. The Wildcats are third in the Big 12. Arizona is 5-0 at home and 2-2 away from home. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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