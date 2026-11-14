Bella Pucci had 19 points and six assists as the Binghamton Bearcats beat the St. Bonaventure Bonnies 67-56 on Saturday at Reilly Center.

The Bearcats came out fast, taking the first quarter 19-3. They never trailed and led by as many as 17. A 11-0 run in the first quarter put them in front early.

For Binghamton, Bella Pucci finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals, Kendall Bennett had 14 points and five rebounds, while Ashley Redd contributed nine points.

For St. Bonaventure, Kyla Hayes led the way with 16 points and four rebounds. Ivona Djikanovic had a rough shooting night, going 4 of 12 from the field and finishing with 12 points.

The Bearcats moved to 3-2. The Bonnies fell to 2-1.

The Bearcats are first in the Am. East and have won three straight. The Bonnies sit first in the A-10.

The Bearcats are back in action when they visit the South Florida Bulls on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Bonnies next visit the Buffalo Bulls on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 6:00 p.m. ET.

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