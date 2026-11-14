The Detroit Pistons visit the Miami Heat on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Kaseya Center, with tipoff at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The Pistons are 8-3 and have won 2 straight. Detroit beat Washington Wizards 144-140 on Thursday, Nov. 12 on the road. The Pistons average 115.5 points per game and allow 107.8. Cade Cunningham averages 25.0 points and 7.9 assists per game, and Ausar Thompson averages 8.7 rebounds per game.

The Heat are 6-6 and have won 3 straight. Miami beat Cleveland Cavaliers 133-121 on Friday, Nov. 13 at home. The Heat average 117.2 points per game and allow 120.1. Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 28.5 points and 12.3 rebounds per game, and Davion Mitchell averages 9.2 assists per game.

The Pistons are first in the Central Division. Detroit is 3-2 at home and 5-1 on the road. The Heat sit fifth in the Eastern Conference. Miami is 2-3 at home and 4-3 on the road. The Pistons lead the season series 1-0. Detroit won the earlier meeting 128-111 on Oct. 23.

Detroit lists Jalen Duren and Isaiah Joe as out and Ugonna Onyenso as day-to-day. Miami lists Pelle Larsson and Klay Thompson as day-to-day.

The post Detroit Takes on Miami Saturday at Kaseya Center appeared first on Ball Exclusives.