Paula Lopez scored 14 points as the Detroit Mercy Titans beat the North Dakota Fighting Hawks 84-59 on Saturday at Calihan Hall.

The Titans set the tone early, taking the first quarter 17-11. They led by as many as 30 points. A 11-0 run in the third quarter swung the game.

For Detroit Mercy, Paula Lopez finished with 14 points, Colleena Bryant had 11 points and nine assists off the bench, while Naïma Diawara chipped in 10 points and four rebounds.

For North Dakota, Sydney Piekny led the way with 13 points and three steals, and Addison Klosterbuer added 13 points.

The Titans moved to 3-2. The Fighting Hawks fell to 1-3.

The Titans are first in the Horizon. Detroit Mercy is 2-0 at home and 1-2 away from home. The Fighting Hawks sit first in the Summit and have lost two straight. North Dakota is 1-1 at home and 0-2 on the road.

The Titans are back in action when they host the Toledo Rockets on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Fighting Hawks next host the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Friday, Nov. 20, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

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