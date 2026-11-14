Jaylen Raynor threw for 229 yards and a touchdown as the Iowa State Cyclones rolled past the Cincinnati Bearcats 41-13 on Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium.

The Cyclones went ahead for good on a touchdown with 7:47 left in the first quarter, making it 14-7, and led 31-13 at halftime. They fell behind 7-0 in the first quarter.

For Iowa State, Raynor completed 14 of 23 passes for 229 yards with a touchdown and an interception, Cameron Pettaway had two catches for 76 yards and a touchdown, while Jamal Polite Jr. had three catches for 68 yards. On defense, Jace Gilbert had 1.5 sacks, and Max Baloun had a sack.

For Cincinnati, JC French IV completed 14 of 23 passes for 97 yards with a touchdown, and Cole Tabb ran for 165 yards on 16 carries.

Iowa State outgained Cincinnati 551-401. The Cyclones moved to 5-5. The Bearcats fell to 5-5.

The Cyclones sit 10th in the Big 12. Iowa State is 5-1 at home and 0-4 on the road. The Bearcats sit 13th in the Big 12 and have lost three straight. Cincinnati is 5-1 at home and 0-4 away from home.

The Cyclones next visit the UCF Knights on Friday, Nov. 20, at 6:00 p.m. ET. The Bearcats are back in action when they host the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

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