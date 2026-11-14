Zanai Barnett-Gay had 25 points, and the Navy Midshipmen defeated the Air Force Falcons 75-66 on Saturday at Alumni Hall (Navy).

The Midshipmen led by as many as 16 points. The Falcons had a 11-0 run in the fourth quarter.

For Navy, Zanai Barnett-Gay finished with 25 points and three assists, Zoe Mesuch had 17 points and eight rebounds, while Julianna Almeida contributed eight points.

For Air Force, Jayda McNabb had 25 points and 15 rebounds, a double-double, and Jordyn DeVaughn added 19 points and four assists. Keelie O'Hollaren had a rough shooting night, going 5 of 16 from the field and finishing with 15 points.

The Midshipmen moved to 2-2. The Falcons dropped to 2-2.

The Midshipmen are first in the Patriot. Navy is 1-0 at home and 1-2 on the road. The Falcons are first in the Mountain West and have lost two straight. Air Force is 2-1 at home and 0-1 away from home.

The Midshipmen are back in action when they host the Dickinson Red Devils on Monday, Nov. 16, at 6:00 p.m. ET. The Falcons are back in action when they host the Southern Utah Thunderbirds on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

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