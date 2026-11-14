Ayala Oren had 27 points and seven assists, and the Duquesne Dukes beat the Kent State Golden Flashes 75-71 on Saturday at M.A.C. Center.

The Dukes trailed by as many as 15 points before storming back. The Dukes were behind 52-48 after three quarters and outscored the Golden Flashes the rest of the way. The Golden Flashes had a 14-0 run in the first quarter.

For Duquesne, Ayala Oren finished with 27 points, four rebounds, seven assists and three steals, Nadia Moore added 15 points and five rebounds, while Carla Viegas chipped in 11 points.

For Kent State, Sini Luukkonen finished with 13 points and four assists. Whitney Stafford had a rough shooting night, going 4 of 12 from the field and finishing with 12 points.

The Dukes moved to 3-1. The Golden Flashes dropped to 0-3.

The Dukes sit first in the A-10 and have won three straight. Duquesne is 2-0 at home and 1-1 away from home. The Golden Flashes sit first in the MAC and have lost three straight. Kent State is 0-2 at home and 0-1 away from home.

The Dukes are back in action when they host the Robert Morris Colonials on Monday, Nov. 16, at 6:00 p.m. ET. The Golden Flashes next visit the Butler Bulldogs on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

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