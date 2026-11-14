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Braves Beat Patriots 62-61 as Alarie Scores 17
By Ball Exclusives Staff,2 days ago
Xander Alarie had 17 points, and the Bradley Braves held off the George Mason Patriots 62-61 on Saturday at McArthur Center.
The Braves trailed by as many as 8 points before storming back. The Braves were behind 31-27 at halftime and outscored the Patriots the rest of the way. The go-ahead basket came with 0:02 left: Xander Alarie makes 6-foot jumper.
For Bradley, Xander Alarie finished with 17 points and five rebounds, Trevon Payton had 13 points, while Max Gaspa chipped in nine points.
For George Mason, Efeosa Oliogu-Elabor finished with 14 points, and Brayden O'Connor added 14 points and seven rebounds.
The Braves improved to 3-2. The Patriots dropped to 3-1.
The Braves are first in the MVC and have won two straight. Bradley is 2-1 at home and 1-1 on the road. The Patriots sit first in the A-10. George Mason is 3-0 at home and 0-1 on the road.
The Braves are back in action when they host the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Patriots are back in action when they host the North Carolina Central Eagles on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:00 p.m. ET.
The post Braves Beat Patriots 62-61 as Alarie Scores 17 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.