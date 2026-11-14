Xander Alarie had 17 points, and the Bradley Braves held off the George Mason Patriots 62-61 on Saturday at McArthur Center.

The Braves trailed by as many as 8 points before storming back. The Braves were behind 31-27 at halftime and outscored the Patriots the rest of the way. The go-ahead basket came with 0:02 left: Xander Alarie makes 6-foot jumper.

For Bradley, Xander Alarie finished with 17 points and five rebounds, Trevon Payton had 13 points, while Max Gaspa chipped in nine points.

For George Mason, Efeosa Oliogu-Elabor finished with 14 points, and Brayden O'Connor added 14 points and seven rebounds.

The Braves improved to 3-2. The Patriots dropped to 3-1.

The Braves are first in the MVC and have won two straight. Bradley is 2-1 at home and 1-1 on the road. The Patriots sit first in the A-10. George Mason is 3-0 at home and 0-1 on the road.

The Braves are back in action when they host the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Patriots are back in action when they host the North Carolina Central Eagles on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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