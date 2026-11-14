The Northwestern State Demons visit the Little Rock Trojans on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Jack Stephens Center, with tipoff at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The Demons are 1-3. Northwestern State beat Millsaps Majors 77-49 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Demons average 64.3 points per game and allow 77.8. Kai Simpson averages 17.8 points per game, and Nathan Ojukwu averages 2.5 assists per game. Isaiah Vick averages 5.5 rebounds per game.

The Trojans are 0-3 and have lost 3 straight. Little Rock lost to New Mexico Lobos 94-69 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Trojans average 73.3 points per game and allow 86.3. Jah'Likai King averages 17.7 points per game, and Jalen Lyn averages 2.7 assists per game. Bradyn Hubbard averages 6.3 rebounds per game.

The Demons sit first in the Southland. Northwestern State is 1-0 at home and 0-3 away from home. The Trojans sit first in the UAC. Little Rock is 0-1 at home and 0-2 on the road. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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