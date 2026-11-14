Dakota Howard had 15 points, 10 rebounds and four steals as the Georgia Lady Bulldogs rolled past the Ohio Bobcats 75-55 on Saturday at Convocation Center (OH).

The Lady Bulldogs led by as many as 27 points. A 14-0 run in the fourth quarter swung the game.

For Georgia, Dakota Howard finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and four steals, Nya Smith had 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals, while Milan Brown chipped in 10 points, four rebounds and five assists.

For Ohio, Bailey Tabeling led the way with 18 points and three assists, and Gigi Bower added 11 points.

The Lady Bulldogs improved to 5-0. The Bobcats fell to 2-1.

The Lady Bulldogs sit first in the SEC and have won five straight. Georgia is 4-0 at home and 1-0 on the road. The Bobcats sit first in the MAC.

The Lady Bulldogs are back in action when they visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 6:00 p.m. ET. The Bobcats next visit the Howard Bison on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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