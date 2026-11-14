Koko Akridge scored 23 points as the Sacramento State Hornets routed the Niagara Purple Eagles 95-38 on Saturday at Gallagher Center.

The Hornets came out fast, taking the first quarter 23-6. They led by as many as 57 points. A 25-0 run in the first quarter put them in front early.

For Sacramento State, Koko Akridge finished with 23 points, Natalie Picton had 18 points, four rebounds and four assists, while Achol Magot chipped in eight points off the bench.

For Niagara, Jalyn Moore had 14 points and five steals, and Lily Deng-Lual added 12 points.

The Hornets improved to 4-1. The Purple Eagles fell to 0-5.

The Hornets sit first in the Big West. Sacramento State is 1-0 at home and 3-1 away from home. The Purple Eagles are first in the Metro and have lost five straight. Niagara is 0-3 at home and 0-2 on the road.

The Hornets are back in action when they host the Pacific Tigers on Friday, Nov. 20, at 2:00 p.m. ET. The Purple Eagles next visit the Michigan Wolverines on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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