Brihanna Crittendon scored 16 points as the Texas Longhorns rolled past the Tarleton State Texans 91-35 on Saturday at Moody Center.

The Longhorns came out fast, taking the first quarter 23-11. They never trailed and led by as many as 56. A 15-0 run in the third quarter swung the game.

For Texas, Brihanna Crittendon finished with 16 points, Isi Etute added 12 points and six rebounds off the bench, while Addison Bjorn contributed 12 points and four rebounds off the bench.

For Tarleton State, Olivia Medford finished with 10 points, six rebounds and three assists, and Caroline Lyles added nine points.

The Longhorns improved to 4-0. The Texans dropped to 2-2.

The Longhorns are first in the SEC and have won four straight. The Texans are first in the UAC. Tarleton State is 2-0 at home and 0-2 on the road.

The Longhorns next visit the Green Bay Phoenix on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Texans next visit the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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