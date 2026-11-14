Grace Booth had 20 points and 14 rebounds as the South Carolina Upstate Spartans topped the UNC Greensboro Spartans 60-55 on Saturday at Bodford Arena.

It was a back-and-forth game with 18 lead changes. The Spartans were behind 46-42 after three quarters and outscored the Spartans the rest of the way.

For South Carolina Upstate, Grace Booth finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds, Keira Hudson had nine points off the bench, while Vera Soderblom contributed eight points and nine rebounds.

For UNC Greensboro, Gloria Tony finished with 13 points and four rebounds, and Rose Simpson added 10 points.

The Spartans improved to 4-1. The Spartans dropped to 3-2.

The Spartans are first in the Big South and have won four straight. South Carolina Upstate is 2-0 at home and 2-1 away from home. The Spartans sit first in the SoCon. UNC Greensboro is 2-1 at home and 1-1 away from home.

The Spartans are back in action when they visit the Clemson Tigers on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 6:00 p.m. ET. The Spartans are back in action when they host the North Carolina Central Eagles on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The post Spartans Beat Spartans 60-55 as Booth Scores 20 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.