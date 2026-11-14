Kevin McCarthy had 18 points, and the Army Black Knights edged the St. Thomas Tommies 79-77 on Saturday at Christl Arena.

It was a back-and-forth game with 13 lead changes. The Black Knights were behind 39-35 at halftime and outscored the Tommies the rest of the way. The go-ahead basket came with 1:11 left: Dillon Watt makes 24-foot three point jumper (Ryan Curry assists).

For Army, Kevin McCarthy finished with 18 points and four rebounds, Dillon Watt had 16 points, while Tate Laczkowski contributed 11 points and seven rebounds.

For St. Thomas, Hayden Tibbits finished with 21 points, four rebounds and six assists, and Jeremy Lorenz added 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Black Knights moved to 2-2. The Tommies fell to 2-3.

The Black Knights sit first in the Patriot. Army is 2-0 at home and 0-2 on the road. The Tommies are first in the Summit. St. Thomas is 1-1 at home and 1-2 on the road.

The Black Knights next host the Marist Red Foxes on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 6:00 p.m. ET. The Tommies next visit the Long Island University Sharks on Monday, Nov. 16, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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