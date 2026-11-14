Panagiotis Pagonis scored 14 points as the Drexel Dragons beat the Maine Black Bears 66-64 on Saturday at Skip Chappelle Court in Memorial Gymnasium.

It was 33-30 at halftime, and 59-52 with six minutes left. A 11-0 run in the first half put them in front early.

For Drexel, Panagiotis Pagonis finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and three steals, Amaree Abram added 13 points, four rebounds and four assists off the bench, while Latief Lorenzano-White contributed 11 points.

For Maine, Hudson Franz led the way with 16 points and five rebounds, and Darius Lopes added 15 points.

The Dragons improved to 2-2. The Black Bears fell to 1-4.

The Dragons sit first in the CAA. Drexel is 1-1 at home and 1-1 away from home. The Black Bears sit first in the Am. East and have lost three straight. Maine is 0-2 at home and 1-2 on the road.

The Dragons are back in action when they host the Saint Joseph's Hawks on Friday, Nov. 20, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Black Bears next visit the Quinnipiac Bobcats on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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