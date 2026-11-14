The Stanford Cardinal visit the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Lane Stadium, with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Cardinal are 4-5. The Cardinal average 20.3 points and 358.7 yards per game and allow 37.3 points. Gabe Kaminski leads the Cardinal with 2 sacks, and Jay Green leads the Cardinal with 57 tackles. Davis Warren has thrown for 2,203 yards with 14 touchdowns and 3 interceptions, and Micah Ford has 751 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns.

The Hokies are 6-3. Virginia Tech lost to SMU Mustangs 51-28 on Friday, Nov. 6 on the road. The Hokies average 34.2 points and 423.3 yards per game and allow 23.9 points. Aycen Stevens leads the Hokies with 8.5 sacks, and Kaleb Spencer leads the Hokies with 49 tackles. Ethan Grunkemeyer has thrown for 2,431 yards with 18 touchdowns and 3 interceptions, and Jeffrey Overton Jr. has 762 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns.

The Cardinal sit 11th in the ACC. Stanford is 4-1 at home and 0-4 away from home. The Hokies are sixth in the ACC. Virginia Tech is 3-1 at home and 3-2 on the road. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

The post Stanford Cardinal Visit Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday appeared first on Ball Exclusives.