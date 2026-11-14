Hannah Hidalgo and Leah Macy combined for 55 points, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish rolled past the DePaul Blue Demons 108-84 on Saturday at Colonial Hall.

The Fighting Irish set the tone early, taking the first quarter 24-17. They led by as many as 29 points. A 10-0 run in the third quarter swung the game.

For Notre Dame, Hannah Hidalgo finished with 31 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals, Leah Macy had 24 points and nine rebounds, while Jacy Abii chipped in 18 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

For DePaul, Kate Clarke led the way with 20 points, and Gina Davorija added 15 points.

The Fighting Irish improved to 4-0. The Blue Demons fell to 4-1.

The Fighting Irish are first in the ACC and have won four straight. Notre Dame is 3-0 at home and 1-0 on the road. The Blue Demons are first in the Big East. DePaul is 4-0 at home and 0-1 on the road.

The Fighting Irish are back in action when they host the Southern Jaguars on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Blue Demons next host the Bradley Braves on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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