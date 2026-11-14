Reagan Hurst scored 20 points as the Massachusetts Minutewomen beat the Central Connecticut Blue Devils 96-48 on Saturday at Mullins Center.

The Minutewomen set the tone early, taking the first quarter 24-6. They never trailed and led by as many as 53. A 12-0 run in the first quarter built the early lead.

For Massachusetts, Reagan Hurst finished with 20 points and five rebounds off the bench, Caroline Dotsey added 13 points and four rebounds, while Jess Ross contributed 12 points off the bench.

For Central Connecticut, Na-Kyah Williams finished with 10 points, and Nicora Patrick added seven points.

The Minutewomen moved to 2-2. The Blue Devils dropped to 0-5.

The Minutewomen sit first in the MAC. Massachusetts is 1-1 at home and 1-1 away from home. The Blue Devils are first in the NEC and have lost five straight. Central Connecticut is 0-2 at home and 0-3 on the road.

The Minutewomen are back in action when they host the Army Black Knights on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 5:00 p.m. ET. The Blue Devils next host the Colgate Raiders on Monday, Nov. 16, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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