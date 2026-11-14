Sebastian Akins scored 27 points as the Washington State Cougars routed the Northwest University Eagles 123-87 on Saturday at Beasley Coliseum.

The Cougars came out fast, taking the first half 69-42. They never trailed and led by as many as 36. A 14-0 run in the first half put them in front early.

For Washington State, Sebastian Akins finished with 27 points and five assists, Lazerek Houston had 14 points and four assists, while Jaylen Harrell contributed 13 points, three assists and four steals.

For Northwest University, Christian Watkins had 16 points and five assists, and Nick Cubley added 16 points and four steals. Christian Watkins had a rough shooting night, going 4 of 15 from the field.

The Cougars moved to 1-3.

The Cougars are first in the Pac-12. Washington State is 1-1 at home and 0-2 away from home.

The Cougars next visit the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 10:00 p.m. ET.

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