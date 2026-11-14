Zeynep Ozel had 26 points, and the Dartmouth Big Green beat the NJIT Highlanders 70-60 on Saturday at Leede Arena.

The Big Green led by as many as 13 points. The Big Green led 51-46 after three quarters, and it was 57-52 with six minutes left before they pulled away. A 11-0 run in the first quarter put them in front early.

For Dartmouth, Zeynep Ozel finished with 26 points and four assists, Sierra Carson had 11 points and four rebounds, while Olivia Austin chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds.

For NJIT, Mia Gestosani had 14 points, three assists and three steals, and Ava Locklear added 12 points and six rebounds.

The Big Green improved to 3-1. The Highlanders fell to 4-1.

The Big Green are first in the Ivy and have won two straight. Dartmouth is 3-0 at home and 0-1 away from home. The Highlanders are first in the Am. East. NJIT is 2-0 at home and 2-1 away from home.

The Big Green are back in action when they host the Colby Sawyer Chargers on Monday, Nov. 16, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Highlanders next host the Delaware State Hornets on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 6:00 p.m. ET.

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