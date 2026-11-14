Momo Nkugwa scored 17 points as the Vermont Catamounts beat the Plattsburgh Cardinals 104-59 on Saturday at Patrick Gymnasium.

The Catamounts came out fast, taking the first half 57-32. They led by as many as 48 points. A 16-0 run in the first half put them in front early.

For Vermont, Momo Nkugwa finished with 17 points and seven rebounds off the bench, Noah Barnett had 15 points and five rebounds, while John Broom contributed 12 points, four rebounds and four assists.

For Plattsburgh, Jaiden Gladney finished with 20 points, and Bryce Long added 10 points.

The Catamounts improved to 2-2.

The Catamounts are first in the Am. East. Vermont is 1-1 at home and 1-1 away from home.

The Catamounts are back in action when they visit the Yale Bulldogs on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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