The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros take on the UT Arlington Mavericks at College Park Center on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Vaqueros are 2-1. UT Rio Grande Valley lost to Texas State Bobcats 72-65 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Vaqueros average 71.3 points per game and allow 62.0. Jace Posey averages 16.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, and Devon Pryor averages 3.3 assists per game.

The Mavericks are 3-1. UT Arlington beat Bethesda Flames 116-65 on Monday, Nov. 9 on the road. The Mavericks average 89.0 points per game and allow 69.3. Teodor Simic averages 14.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, and Mier Panoam averages 4.5 assists per game.

The Vaqueros sit first in the Southland. The Mavericks are first in the UAC. UT Arlington is 1-0 at home and 2-1 on the road. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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