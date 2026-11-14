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Troy Takes on South Alabama Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium
By Ball Exclusives Staff,2 days ago
The Troy Trojans take on the South Alabama Jaguars at Hancock Whitney Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 7:00 p.m. ET.
The Trojans are 4-5. Troy lost to Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 41-17 on Saturday, Nov. 7 at home. The Trojans average 22.3 points and 358.6 yards per game and allow 26.2 points. Donnie Smith leads the Trojans with 8 sacks, and Keno Jones leads the Trojans with 70 tackles. Goose Crowder has thrown for 1,162 yards with 9 touchdowns and 5 interceptions, and Gavin Griffin has 465 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns.
The Jaguars are 4-5 and have lost three straight. South Alabama lost to Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns 28-26 on Saturday, Nov. 7 on the road. The Jaguars average 32.4 points and 413.2 yards per game and allow 32.2 points. Xavious Anderson Jr. leads the Jaguars with 3 sacks, and Cole Blaylock leads the Jaguars with 46 tackles. Jared Hollins has thrown for 1,195 yards with 9 touchdowns and 4 interceptions, and Keenan Phillips has 595 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns.
The Trojans sit 10th in the Sun Belt. Troy is 3-2 at home and 1-3 away from home. The Jaguars sit 10th in the Sun Belt. South Alabama is 3-1 at home and 1-4 away from home. The teams meet for the first time this season.
The post Troy Takes on South Alabama Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium appeared first on Ball Exclusives.