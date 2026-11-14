The Troy Trojans take on the South Alabama Jaguars at Hancock Whitney Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Trojans are 4-5. Troy lost to Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 41-17 on Saturday, Nov. 7 at home. The Trojans average 22.3 points and 358.6 yards per game and allow 26.2 points. Donnie Smith leads the Trojans with 8 sacks, and Keno Jones leads the Trojans with 70 tackles. Goose Crowder has thrown for 1,162 yards with 9 touchdowns and 5 interceptions, and Gavin Griffin has 465 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns.

The Jaguars are 4-5 and have lost three straight. South Alabama lost to Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns 28-26 on Saturday, Nov. 7 on the road. The Jaguars average 32.4 points and 413.2 yards per game and allow 32.2 points. Xavious Anderson Jr. leads the Jaguars with 3 sacks, and Cole Blaylock leads the Jaguars with 46 tackles. Jared Hollins has thrown for 1,195 yards with 9 touchdowns and 4 interceptions, and Keenan Phillips has 595 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns.

The Trojans sit 10th in the Sun Belt. Troy is 3-2 at home and 1-3 away from home. The Jaguars sit 10th in the Sun Belt. South Alabama is 3-1 at home and 1-4 away from home. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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