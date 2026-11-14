Somah Kamara had 29 points, and the Tennessee State Lady Tigers beat the Mississippi Valley State Devilettes 117-56 on Saturday at Gentry Center.

The Lady Tigers set the tone early, taking the first quarter 24-15. They led by as many as 63 points. A 19-0 run in the first quarter put them in front early.

For Tennessee State, Somah Kamara finished with 29 points and three assists, Addison Melton had 19 points, six rebounds and four assists, while LaKiara Alexander contributed 18 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.

For Mississippi Valley State, I'Xana Winters had 13 points, and Sydnei Marshall added 11 points.

The Lady Tigers improved to 2-2. The Devilettes dropped to 0-5.

The Lady Tigers sit first in the OVC. Tennessee State is 2-0 at home and 0-2 on the road. The Devilettes are first in the SWAC and have lost five straight.

The Lady Tigers are back in action when they visit the Louisville Cardinals on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 6:00 p.m. ET. The Devilettes are back in action when they host the West Georgia Wolves on Friday, Nov. 20, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

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