Ty Pence scored 17 points as the Akron Zips edged the Tulane Green Wave 65-63 on Saturday at James A. Rhodes Arena.

The Zips came out fast, taking the first half 36-26. They led by as many as 13 points. The Zips led 36-26 at halftime and 57-56 with six minutes left, but the Green Wave kept coming and won the second half 37-29 before the Zips closed it out. The go-ahead basket came with 0:52 left: Evan Mahaffey makes layup (Tahj Staveskie assists). The Green Wave had a 17-0 run in the second half.

For Akron, Ty Pence finished with 17 points and five rebounds, Tahj Staveskie had 11 points and five rebounds, while Buddy Hammer Jr. contributed 11 points and six rebounds off the bench.

For Tulane, TJ Nadeau had 19 points and four rebounds, and KJ Greene added 16 points, six rebounds and three assists. Krystian Lewis had a rough shooting night, going 3 of 14 from the field and finishing with 11 points.

The Zips moved to 3-0. The Green Wave fell to 2-2.

The Zips sit first in the MAC and have won three straight. Akron is 2-0 at home and 1-0 away from home. Tulane is 2-1 at home and 0-1 on the road.

The Zips are back in action when they visit the Bucknell Bison on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Green Wave are back in action when they visit the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

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