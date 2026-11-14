The New York Islanders visit the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Honda Center, with puck drop at 10:00 p.m. ET.

The Islanders are 8-6-4. New York beat Los Angeles Kings 5-2 on Thursday, Nov. 12 on the road. The Islanders score 2.94 goals per game and allow 2.89, with 9 power-play goals this season. Bo Horvat leads the Islanders with 8 goals and 18 points, and Matthew Schaefer leads the Islanders with 12 assists.

The Ducks are 10-8-1. Anaheim lost to Nashville Predators 4-2 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Ducks score 3.74 goals per game and allow 3.68, with 25 power-play goals this season. Cutter Gauthier leads the Ducks with 16 goals, and Jackson LaCombe leads the Ducks with 21 assists.

The Islanders sit ninth in the Eastern Conference. The Ducks are eighth in the Western Conference. The Islanders lead the season series 1-0. New York won the earlier meeting 3-2 on Oct. 20.

New York lists Jean-Gabriel Pageau as day-to-day.

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