Eunicia Salgado had 23 points and 10 rebounds as the Boston College Eagles held off the Providence Friars 75-73 on Saturday at Conte Forum.

Down by as many as 10, the Eagles fought back. The lead changed hands 8 times. The Eagles were behind 56-53 after three quarters and outscored the Friars the rest of the way. The Friars had a 11-0 run in the first quarter.

For Boston College, Eunicia Salgado finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds and three assists, Athena Tomlinson added 16 points and four assists, while Daniele Paunksnyte contributed 15 points.

For Providence, Princess Moody finished with 17 points, four rebounds and three steals, and Orlagh Gormley added 16 points and three assists.

The Eagles improved to 2-2. The Friars dropped to 1-3.

The Eagles are first in the ACC and have won two straight. Boston College is 2-1 at home and 0-1 on the road. The Friars are first in the Big East and have lost three straight. Providence is 1-2 at home and 0-1 away from home.

The Eagles next host the Merrimack Warriors on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 6:00 p.m. ET. The Friars are back in action when they host the Northeastern Huskies on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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