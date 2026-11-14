Madison Francis had 22 points and eight rebounds, and the Mississippi State Bulldogs beat the Buffalo Bulls 90-57 on Saturday at Broadview Arena.

The Bulldogs led by as many as 34 points. A 12-0 run in the fourth quarter swung the game.

For Mississippi State, Madison Francis finished with 22 points and eight rebounds, Reese Beaty added 16 points, seven assists and four steals, while Melissa Guillet chipped in 10 points.

For Buffalo, Ava LaMonica led the way with 19 points, five rebounds and four assists, and Ella Corry added 13 points.

The Bulldogs moved to 4-0. The Bulls fell to 2-2.

The Bulldogs sit first in the SEC and have won four straight. Mississippi State is 2-0 at home and 2-0 on the road. The Bulls are first in the MAC. Buffalo is 2-1 at home and 0-1 on the road.

The Bulldogs next host the Alabama State Lady Hornets on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 12:00 p.m. ET. The Bulls are back in action when they host the St. Bonaventure Bonnies on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 6:00 p.m. ET.

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