The Florida Panthers visit the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Enterprise Center, with puck drop at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Panthers are 11-7-2 and have won two straight. Florida beat Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Thursday, Nov. 12 at home. The Panthers score 3.25 goals per game and allow 3.00, with 20 power-play goals this season. Sam Reinhart leads the Panthers with 11 goals, and Matthew Tkachuk leads the Panthers with 24 assists and 28 points.

The Blues are 9-8-2 and have won two straight. St. Louis beat Utah Mammoth 1-0 on Thursday, Nov. 12 on the road. The Blues score 2.79 goals per game and allow 2.90, with 11 power-play goals this season. Jimmy Snuggerud leads the Blues with 10 goals and 14 points, and Robert Thomas leads the Blues with 11 assists.

The Panthers sit eighth in the Eastern Conference. The Blues are 10th in the Western Conference. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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