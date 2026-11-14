Madison Bush-Lewis scored 17 points as the Winthrop Eagles routed the Clinton Golden Bears 97-35 on Saturday at Winthrop Coliseum.

The Eagles set the tone early, taking the first quarter 21-12. They led by as many as 64 points. A 31-0 run in the first quarter built the early lead.

For Winthrop, Madison Bush-Lewis finished with 17 points and five rebounds, Mya Hamilton added 14 points, four rebounds and four assists off the bench, while Laura Silva chipped in 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

For Clinton, Kira Jones had 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals, and Ry'Naisha Barnes added seven points. Kira Jones had a rough shooting night, going 4 of 20 from the field.

The Eagles moved to 3-1.

The Eagles are first in the Big South and have won two straight. Winthrop is 3-0 at home and 0-1 on the road.

The Eagles are back in action when they host the South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

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