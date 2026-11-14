Taryn Barbot had 26 points and five steals, and the Pittsburgh Panthers beat the Charleston Southern Buccaneers 102-33 on Saturday at Petersen Events Center.

The Panthers set the tone early, taking the first quarter 25-12. They never trailed and led by as many as 69. A 17-0 run in the third quarter swung the game.

For Pittsburgh, Taryn Barbot finished with 26 points, four assists and five steals, Maysen Hill had 18 points and six steals, while Alancia Ramsey contributed 13 points and seven rebounds.

For Charleston Southern, Zara Sestan finished with 12 points, and Iva Cholakoska added six points and four rebounds. Zara Sestan had a rough shooting night, going 4 of 15 from the field.

The Panthers improved to 4-0. The Buccaneers fell to 0-4.

The Panthers sit first in the ACC and have won four straight. The Buccaneers are first in the Big South and have lost four straight.

The Panthers are back in action when they host the UMBC Retrievers on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The Buccaneers next visit the Davidson Wildcats on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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