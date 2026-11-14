The Portland State Vikings take on the San Francisco Dons at The Sobrato Center on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Vikings are 1-2 and have lost 2 straight. Portland State lost to Colorado State Rams 87-71 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Vikings average 80.7 points per game and allow 75.0. Yaroslav Nikonov averages 14.7 points and 3.7 assists per game, and Emil Skytt averages 4.3 rebounds per game.

The Dons are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. San Francisco beat Montana Grizzlies 63-58 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Dons average 72.7 points per game and allow 63.3. Ben Oosterbaan averages 16.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, and Dylan Bordon averages 4.3 assists per game.

The Vikings sit first in the Big Sky. Portland State is 1-0 at home and 0-2 away from home. The Dons sit first in the WCC. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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