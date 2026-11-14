The Colorado State Rams take on the Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 10:30 p.m. ET.

The Rams are 3-6 and have lost two straight. Colorado State lost to Boise State Broncos 64-38 on Saturday, Nov. 7 at home. The Rams average 35.8 points and 444.1 yards per game and allow 44.8 points. Brandon Kelley leads the Rams with 1.5 sacks, and Oumar Diomande leads the Rams with 85 tackles. Hauss Hejny has thrown for 1,391 yards with 16 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, and Mel Brown has 456 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns.

The Cougars are 1-8 and have lost six straight. The Cougars average 19.0 points and 307.1 yards per game and allow 27.4 points. Jirah Leaupepetele leads the Cougars with 2.5 sacks, and Keith Brown leads the Cougars with 71 tackles. Caden Pinnick has thrown for 952 yards with 3 touchdowns and 5 interceptions, and Kirby Vorhees has 292 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns.

The Rams sit seventh in the Pac-12. Colorado State is 3-3 at home and 0-3 away from home. The Cougars are eighth in the Pac-12. Washington State is 1-3 at home and 0-5 on the road. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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