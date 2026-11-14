The UL Monroe Warhawks take on the Grand Canyon Lopes at Global Credit Union Arena on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The Warhawks are 1-4 and have lost 3 straight. UL Monroe lost to Arizona State Sun Devils 92-62 on Friday, Nov. 13 on the road. The Warhawks average 79.6 points per game and allow 87.6. Dayjaun Anderson averages 16.8 points per game, and Mike White averages 2.8 assists per game. Lance Carr averages 7.6 rebounds per game.

The Lopes are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. Grand Canyon beat Cal Poly Mustangs 99-71 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Lopes average 100.3 points per game and allow 77.0. Jaden Henley averages 17.7 points per game, and Tre Holloman averages 5.7 assists per game. Tyler Behrend averages 6.3 rebounds per game.

The Warhawks sit first in the Sun Belt. UL Monroe is 1-1 at home and 0-3 on the road. The Lopes sit first in the Mountain West. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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