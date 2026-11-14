Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith broke the Big Ten career receiving yards record during Saturday’s game against Northwestern.

Smith passed Purdue’s John Standeford, who held the previous conference record with 3,788 receiving yards. Smith reached the milestone on his fourth reception of the game.

He also holds the Big Ten record for touchdown receptions, having surpassed Michigan’s Braylon Edwards earlier this season. Smith entered Saturday with 41 career touchdown catches.

Smith is Ohio State’s program record holder for receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He is a junior wide receiver for the Buckeyes.

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