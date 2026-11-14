The Oklahoma City Okies take on the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Mabee Center on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The Golden Eagles are 1-2. Oral Roberts lost to Tulsa Golden Hurricane 80-71 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Golden Eagles average 73.3 points per game and allow 68.0. Luke Gray averages 20.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, and Cal Furnish averages 5.3 assists per game.

The Golden Eagles sit first in the Summit. Oral Roberts is 1-0 at home and 0-2 away from home.

The post Oklahoma City Okies at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles: Saturday Preview appeared first on Ball Exclusives.