Jamiria Jones scored 21 points as the Georgia Southern Eagles beat the Wofford Terriers 109-76 on Saturday at Jack and Ruth Ann Hill Convocation Center.

The Eagles led by as many as 39 points. A 12-0 run in the second quarter swung the game.

For Georgia Southern, Jamiria Jones finished with 21 points and seven rebounds, Markayla Holland had 19 points and five steals, while Kyla Bryant chipped in 19 points and seven assists off the bench.

For Wofford, Maddie Heiss had 25 points and four rebounds, and Mearah Whitehead added 15 points and six assists.

The Eagles improved to 2-2. The Terriers fell to 3-2.

The Eagles are first in the Sun Belt and have won two straight. Georgia Southern is 2-0 at home and 0-2 on the road. The Terriers sit first in the SoCon. Wofford is 2-0 at home and 1-2 away from home.

The Eagles next host the Coastal Georgia Mariner on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 5:00 p.m. ET. The Terriers next visit the Charlotte 49ers on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 6:00 p.m. ET.

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