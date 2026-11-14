The Detroit Red Wings take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Red Wings are 7-10-3 and have lost five straight. Detroit lost to Florida Panthers 5-4 on Thursday, Nov. 12 on the road. The Red Wings score 2.65 goals per game and allow 3.10, with 13 power-play goals this season. Viktor Arvidsson leads the Red Wings with 8 goals, and Lucas Raymond leads the Red Wings with 12 assists and 19 points.

The Lightning are 13-4-2 and have won two straight. Tampa Bay beat Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Thursday, Nov. 12 on the road. The Lightning score 3.89 goals per game and allow 2.95, with 14 power-play goals this season. Brandon Hagel leads the Lightning with 13 goals, and Nikita Kucherov leads the Lightning with 20 assists and 28 points.

The Red Wings are 13th in the Eastern Conference. The Lightning sit second in the Eastern Conference. The Lightning lead the season series 1-0. Tampa Bay won the earlier meeting 4-2 on Nov. 3.

Tampa Bay lists Anthony Cirelli and Erik Cernak as day-to-day.

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