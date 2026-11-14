The Kansas Jayhawks visit the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Milan Puskar Stadium, with kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Jayhawks are 3-6 and have lost two straight. Kansas lost to UCF Knights 33-32 on Saturday, Nov. 7 at home. The Jayhawks average 29.4 points and 441.4 yards per game and allow 24.8 points. Leroy Harris III leads the Jayhawks with 6.5 sacks, and Trey Lathan leads the Jayhawks with 62 tackles. Isaiah Marshall has thrown for 1,716 yards with 11 touchdowns and 7 interceptions, and Dylan Edwards has 595 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns.

The Mountaineers are 5-4. West Virginia lost to Texas Tech Red Raiders 53-48 on Saturday, Nov. 7 on the road. The Mountaineers average 37.2 points and 480.8 yards per game and allow 34.6 points. David Afogho leads the Mountaineers with 2 sacks, and Isaiah Patterson leads the Mountaineers with 56 tackles. Michael Hawkins Jr. has thrown for 1,901 yards with 12 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, and Cam Cook has 1,072 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns.

The Jayhawks are 16th in the Big 12. Kansas is 3-3 at home and 0-3 away from home. The Mountaineers sit eighth in the Big 12. West Virginia is 3-2 at home and 2-2 on the road. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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