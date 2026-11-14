The Brooklyn Nets take on the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The Nets are 3-8. Brooklyn beat New Orleans Pelicans 145-111 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Nets average 110.2 points per game and allow 115.3. Michael Porter Jr. averages 21.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, and Julius Randle averages 5.0 assists per game.

The Grizzlies are 8-4. Memphis beat New Orleans Pelicans 142-111 on Friday, Nov. 13 on the road. The Grizzlies average 119.9 points per game and allow 111.8. Ty Jerome averages 25.4 points and 5.3 assists per game, and Cameron Boozer averages 9.8 rebounds per game.

The Nets are fifth in the Atlantic Division. Brooklyn is 1-3 at home and 2-5 away from home. The Grizzlies are sixth in the Western Conference. Memphis is 2-4 at home and 6-0 away from home. The teams meet for the first time this season.

Brooklyn lists Mikel Brown Jr. and Nolan Traore as day-to-day. Memphis lists Scotty Pippen Jr. and Richie Saunders as out and Zach Edey and Quinten Post as day-to-day.

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