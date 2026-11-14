Lea Vukic scored 19 points as the Yale Bulldogs topped the Rider Broncs 65-47 on Saturday at John J. Lee Amphitheater.

The Bulldogs came out fast, taking the first quarter 16-10. They never trailed and led by as many as 18.

For Yale, Lea Vukic finished with 19 points and six rebounds, Luisa Vydrova added 13 points, while Helena Keane contributed 12 points and four rebounds off the bench.

For Rider, Aliya McIver led the way with 10 points and five rebounds. Giana Hoddinott had a rough shooting night, going 3 of 12 from the field and finishing with nine points.

The Bulldogs moved to 4-0. The Broncs fell to 1-2.

The Bulldogs are first in the Ivy and have won four straight. Yale is 3-0 at home and 1-0 away from home. The Broncs are first in the Metro.

The Bulldogs next visit the Quinnipiac Bobcats on Monday, Nov. 16, at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Broncs next visit the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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