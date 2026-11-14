The No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels take on the Oklahoma Sooners at Memorial Stadium (Norman, OK) on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Rebels are 6-3. Ole Miss lost to Georgia Bulldogs 42-7 on Saturday, Nov. 7 at home. The Rebels average 33.8 points and 418.8 yards per game and allow 26.0 points. Blake Purchase leads the Rebels with 4.5 sacks, and Keaton Thomas leads the Rebels with 55 tackles. Trinidad Chambliss has thrown for 2,359 yards with 18 touchdowns and 9 interceptions, and Kewan Lacy has 388 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns.

The Sooners are 5-4. Oklahoma beat Florida Gators 23-7 on Saturday, Nov. 7 on the road. The Sooners average 22.1 points and 338.4 yards per game and allow 19.2 points. Adepoju Adebawore leads the Sooners with 4 sacks, and Owen Heinecke leads the Sooners with 73 tackles. John Mateer has thrown for 2,042 yards with 15 touchdowns and 7 interceptions, and Lloyd Avant has 394 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Rebels are sixth in the SEC. Ole Miss is 5-1 at home and 1-2 on the road. The Sooners sit 10th in the SEC. Oklahoma is 3-2 at home and 2-2 on the road. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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